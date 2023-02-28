NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the West Lake Forest area that left a man dead.

According to the NOPD, the shooting happened at the corner of Bundy Rd and Lake Forest Blvd. just before 9:30 p.m. Responding officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

