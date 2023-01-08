NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot in the Little Woods neighborhood on Sunday (Jan. 8).
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Michigan Street around 3:45 p.m.
Early reports from the scene indicate a male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Details regarding the victim’s age were unavailable.
We’re told EMS transported the man to an area hospital where he later died. The case was then classified as a homicide.
Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD’s Homicide Section at 504 658-5300.
Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.
