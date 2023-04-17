NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was shot and killed in the Florida area of New Orleans, police said Monday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Feliciana Street. At the scene, responding officers found the body of a man who had been shot on the ground outside the home.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Other details surrounding the shooting, including who fired the shot and why, were unavailable. The shooting remains under investigation by police.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

