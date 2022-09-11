NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in the Behrman neighborhood of Algiers, left a man hospitalized Sunday evening, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Officers say the incident happened just after 6:00.

The NOPD says they responded to the scene at the corner of Vespasian Boulevard and Westbend Parkway, where they found a man lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by EMS where he later died from his injuries.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.