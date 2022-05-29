NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A 40-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the West Lake Forest area Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

NOPD was called to the intersection South I-10 Service Road at Crowder Boulevard at 6 p.m., on a call to investigate the incident and upon arrival they said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.

The man was taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment but died soon after from his injuries.

No further details are available at this time.