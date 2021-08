NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the 4200 block of Maple Leaf Drive.

According to police, initial reports show a man arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds to the stomach.

There is no further information on the incident at this time.

#NOPDAlert: Shooting reported in 4200 block of Maple Leaf Drive. Initial reports show adult male w/gunshot wound to stomach arriving at local hospital via private conveyance. pic.twitter.com/bs4rGVk3O5 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 26, 2021