Man shot in the leg in overnight shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —The New Orleans Police Department began investigating the shooting shortly before midnight Friday.

According to police, initial reports show a man was shot in the leg in the 1100 block of North Rampart Street.

Upon further investigation, it was determined the incident happened at the intersection of Henriette Delille and Saint Phillip streets.

#NOPDAlert: investigation is under way into shooting in 1100 block of N. Rampart St. Initial reports show adult male victim w/gunshot wound to leg has been transported via EMS to local hospital. pic.twitter.com/qO5yrbWuC2 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 14, 2021

Officers say the victim was walking when a suspect approached and shot him in the leg. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS to be treated for his injuries.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.