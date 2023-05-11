NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Claude area Thursday (May 11th).
According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Piety and N. Miro streets around 7:30 p.m. At the scene officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the body lying on the sidewalk.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
The incident remains under investigation.
The victim’s name has not been released pending an official autopsy and notification of next of kin.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
