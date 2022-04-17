NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in the northern 7th Ward left one man fatally, NOPD reported on Sunday evening.

Just after 7:30, officers were called to the 2600 block of Allen Street.

When they arrived, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he remained in a life-threatening condition.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the case was reclassified as a homicide after the victim succumbed to his injuries. His name has not yet been released.

Other details of the shooting were not immediately available.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.