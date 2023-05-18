NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are searching for a shooting suspect after detectives say shots were fired at a man who tried to get his friend’s stolen vehicle back.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. last Wednesday (May 10), when officers say the man, who was unidentified, approached the vehicle only a block away from Dillard University.

We’re told the vehicle had been stolen from a friend and that the man tried to get the car back.

According to police, at least two people were inside the car when the man approached them. They then opened fire at the man, striking him at least once. The victim was also discovered to have burn injuries.

The NOPD says detectives have identified one person believed to be in the stolen vehicle when shots were fired, captured in surveillance photos shown below. Police describe the unknown suspect as a Black male with long, thin braids. His estimated age is unclear.

Anyone who knows who the suspect is, where he is, or has any additional information about the shooting is urged to contact the NOPD’s Third District office at 504-658-6030.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504)-822-1111 or by clicking here.

