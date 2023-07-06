KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A man was shot after an argument between him and a woman in a Kenner parking lot on Wednesday, July 5.

Officials with the Kenner Police Department said police responded to a report of the shooting around 9:00 p.m. in a parking lot at 3324 Williams Boulevard.

They said a 42-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers determined that the victim and a woman he knows were arguing when he was shot.

According to the KPD, the woman and handgun were located. No arrests have been made, but officers are investigating the incident.

