NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A juvenile was hospitalized after being shot in the Central Business District, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers said around 3:47 p.m. on Monday, Jan.15, they received the call of a double shooting in the 600 block of Canal Street.

An investigation revealed a man and the juvenile were riding in the backseat of a vehicle when, for reasons unknown, he fired a gun, wounding himself and the victim.

Both arrived at a local hospital by private car.

The man was arrested.

No further details are available at this time.

