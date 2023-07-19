JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years on Tuesday, July 18, for convictions of murder and attempted murder.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick, Jr. said 25-year-old Ivory Franklin has been convicted and sentenced twice for killing 17-year-old Reginald Black and attempting to kill Black’s 15-year-old nephew in May of 2016.

Connick said the three of them were walking to a convenience store when Franklin took out a gun and shot Black in the back of his head.

Franklin was convicted as charged of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder by a non-unanimous Jefferson Parish jury in 2018.

Due to the jury’s non-unanimity, Franklin received a retrial following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2020 stating that non-unanimous verdicts are unconstitutional, Connick said.

In March, a unanimous jury convicted Franklin again, and he was sentenced to mandatory life in prison for the second-degree murder of Black and 40 years for the attempted second-degree murder of the 15-year-old.

