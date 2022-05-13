The man accused of shooting a Jefferson Parish deputy back in 2018, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to charges of attempted murder of a police officer.

According to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney office, 42-year-old Tyronne Louis was sentenced to 50 years after a domestic incident at a Metairie hotel in the 6400 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Dec. 9.

Police said Louis slapped and pointed a pistol at an unidentified woman while inside a hotel room. After the two left the room and entered the lobby, the woman alerted an employee of the incident then locked herself inside of the restroom.

The employee called JPSO and two deputies arrived on the scene. As they took Louis outside for questioning, he ran off and with JP deputy Christopher “Charlie” Haislup following after him, Louis turned around and fired three shots hitting Haislup in the shin and elbow.

He escaped but was arrested two days later at a bus station in New Orleans.

24th Judicial District Court Judge Ellen Shirer Kovach sentenced Louis to the maximum for attempted murder along with 20 years for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, 40 years for second-degree kidnapping and 6 months each of the two misdemeanor charges of aggravated assault and battery of a dating partner.

The JPDA office added that Louis’s 2005 conviction of aggravated battery was used as a sentencing enhancement on the attempted murder charge.