NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office announced that a man has been convicted in a child sexual abuse case that occurred in Gentilly in 2019.

Officials with the OPDA Special Victims Unit said Charles Banks was found guilty of attempted first-degree rape, attempted sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13 and two counts of indecent behavior with a victim under the age of 13.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said the verdict “sends a resolute message that our community will not tolerate such abhorrent acts of violence.”

According to court documents, Banks was arrested on May 7, 2019, for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child.

Judge Nandi F. Campbell sentenced Banks to a total of 100 years in prison.

