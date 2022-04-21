TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — A Terrytown man has been sentenced to prison after a brutal 2018 attack with a hammer on his girlfriend’s family that left four people dead, including 3 children.

A Jefferson Parish judge sentenced Terrance Leonard to four life sentences on Thursday for the murder of his 32-year-old girlfriend Kristina Riley, her 14-year-old daughter, 10-year-old son, and 9-year-old niece.

The case dates back to March 7, 2019, when Jefferson Parish deputies responded to the family’s Terrytown apartment. When they arrived, police found multiple people who had been bludgeoned with a hammer.

Police then found three people dead and two more injured. The deceased victims from the scene were later identified as:

Kristina Riley, 32

Ayden Riley, 10

De’ryona Encalade, 9

Riley’s two daughters, 12-year-old Adrianna and 14-year-old Nashawna were taken to the hospital for critical injuries. Nashawna later succumbed to her injuries.

It was revealed the children were attacked while they were sleeping. Officials also confirmed Leonard admitted to being on crack cocaine at the time of the attack.