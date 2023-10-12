Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for threatening officers during a standoff in the parking lot of a New Orleans hospital in 2022.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 20-year-old Keshawn Kelly pled guilty to charges of threatening federal officials and assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers.

On Feb. 15, 2022, court documents reveal Kelly was involved in a 21-minute standoff with police in the emergency department parking lot at the New Orleans VA Medical Center.

Officers involved said Kelly had of a loaded AR-15 rifle with a round in the chamber and the selector switch set to semi-automatic firing.

Officers told Kelly to get out of the vehicle with his hands up, which he refused. Kelly made several threats to shoot and assault officers during the standoff.

Once Kelly is released, he will be placed under three years of supervised release and pay $125 in mandatory special assessment fees.

