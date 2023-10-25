NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced for staging a crash with a tractor-trailer in New Orleans in 2017.

A judge sentenced 52-year-old Roderick Hickman on Tuesday, Oct. 24 after pleading guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

According to court documents, Hickman and four others intentionally crashed into a tractor-trailer at the corner of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road and left the scene on March 27, 2017.

Hickman and another co-defendant who participated in the staged crash were referred by attorneys to seek medical attention, knowing they were uninjured, for the sake of a bigger payout for the fraudulent claims.

The victim’s trucking and insurance companies paid out a total of $277,500.

Hickman has been ordered to serve 42 months in the Bureau of Prisons and pay restitution of nearly $5.7 million. After his sentence, he will be placed on supervised release for three years and must pay a $100 assessment fee.

The FBI along with the Metropolitan Crime Commission assisted in the investigation of the incidents.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories