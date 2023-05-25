NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Gibson man was sentenced to five years of probation for staging car crashes with tractor trailers in New Orleans ion 2017.

The Office of United States District Attorney Duane A. Evans argued that 57-year-old Larry Picou falsely claimed he was a passenger in a car that was struck by a tractor-trailer in the area of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road on May 11, 2017.

Picou and his other co-conspirators made a false police report, lied in depositions, and filed fraudulent lawsuits falsely claiming that the tractor-trailer was at fault.

The scheme caused the insurance company for the tractor-trailer to pay over $140,000 in settlement funds.

Picou was ordered to pay $200,963 in restitution and a $100,000 special assessment fee.

