NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in a shootout at a New Orleans hotel that happened on Dec. 28, 2020.

U.S. Attorney Duane Evans said 23-year-old Brian Jacob was sentenced by a judge to 97 months in prison for gun and drug charges on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Evans said the shootout happened at the Jung Hotel on Canal Street.

He said Jacob pleaded guilty to possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, participating in a conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute quantities of marijuana and illegally maintaining a drug-involved premises on May 23, 2023.

Jacob was sentenced to 37 months in prison for participating in a conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute quantities of marijuana and illegally maintaining a drug-involved premises and 60 months in prison for possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

