BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — The man responsible for the 2021 shooting death of a Bogalusa man has been found guilty in a Washington Parish court.

On Monday, Oct. 23, a jury unanimously found 23-year-old Kelton L. Johnson, Jr. guilty of manslaughter.

Court documents revealed that in April of 2021, the Bogalusa Police Department responded to calls of a shooting in front of what residents call the “green store” on Sabine Street.

When they arrived, officers found Montrell Quinn in the parking lot suffering from three gunshot wounds including one to the chest. He was taken to Our Lady of the Angels Hospital where he later died.

According to court documents, during a search of Quinn, officers found a gun in his back pocket.

Witnesses were able to describe the shooter’s vehicle. Shortly after, police said they received a call from Johnson who said he would meet them at the police department.

Witnesses said Johnson and Quinn had an ongoing dispute in which both of them wanted to fight.

During the trial, the jury heard testimonies from the victim’s father and five officers. Jury members viewed body camera footage and physical evidence.

They also viewed a surveillance video in which Quinn is heard telling Johnson to “put his gun down, get out of the car and fight like a man.”

The passenger in Johnson’s vehicle testified that in a video, Johnson can be heard saying “I’ll smoke him with that gun, free kill,” and that they did not see Quinn with a gun in his hand.

Further testimony from a person who claimed to have known both Johnson and Quinn for 12 years said Johnson messaged Quinn hours before the shooting, stating that he was going to kill him.

During closing statements, both were seen as aggressors in the shooting.

Johnson is set to serve a 30-year prison sentence.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories