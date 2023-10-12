HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — A Marrero man has received two life sentences plus 50 years for fatally shooting two men and wounding a third in Harvey on Father’s Day in 2015.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office reported 35-year-old Dartanya Spottsville was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

On June 21, 2015, Spottsville and two other men entered an apartment in the 1600 block of Apache Drive. Shots were fired, leaving 23-year-old Johnell Ovide and 21-year-old Trammell Marshall dead. The surviving victim, who was 23 at the time, was shot three times, including once in his face.

This is the second time Spottsville has been convicted of the charges against him. In 2019, a jury found him guilty, but it wasn’t unanimous. He received a new trial after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that nonunanimous verdicts are unconstitutional.

He was convicted again on Sept. 7. On Oct. 11, a Jefferson Parish judge sentenced him to serve back-to-back life sentences in prison, plus another 50 years and 10 years for the gun charge.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts