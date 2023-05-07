NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a robbery at a Rue 21 store in the East.

According to reports, late Saturday morning (May 7th) a man walked into a clothing store in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Hwy produced a firearm then pointed it at the cashier demanding money. The cashier complied the suspect was able to flee the scene.

The amount of money the suspect fled with has not been disclosed at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

