NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was robbed on Canal Street early Sunday morning, June 11.

The New Orleans Police (NOPD) reports show it happened in the 0-10 block of Canal Street, by the Audubon Aquarium.

Police say a man pushed another man to the ground and stole his money around 1:30 a.m.

The robbery comes just about 24 hours after a shooting in the same block that shattered two windows at the aquarium.

There are no reported injuries.

Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation is urged to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080, or to report information anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

