CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — A Chalmette man has been arrested for negligent homicide after shooting a guest during a gathering at his home.

Sunday (Feb. 5th), deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a home in the 400 block of East Solidelle St. At the scene, deputies said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the stomach.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Through the investigation, officials learned 22-year-old Frank Morello was handling a weapon he believed was not loaded and shot the victim.

Morello has been transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or any other type of criminal activity in St. Bernard Parish is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.