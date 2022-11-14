DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Detectives have released pictures of three suspects accused of beating a man and stealing his car outside his Algiers home late Friday (Nov. 11) night.

On Monday, the New Orleans Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying the three pictured men in connection to the carjacking.

Officers say around 11:20 p.m. Friday, the victim, a 38-year-old man, was sitting in his Toyota Corolla outside his home in the 3400 block of Vespasian Boulevard when he was approached by the three men wearing ski masks.

It was then that the NOPD says one of the suspects opened the car door and began beating him several times. The other two suspects then helped pull the man out, continuing to strike him.

The three then left in the man’s car, which was later recovered.

The NOPD continues to search for the three pictured suspects. Anyone with any information that can help police in the investigation is urged to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-685-6040 or Crimestoppers GNO at 504-822-1111.

