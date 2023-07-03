NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead in New Orleans East on Wednesday, June 28.

NOPD officials said officers responded to a call of a body in the roadway in the 9000 block of Almonaster Avenue at 1:28 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene. On Monday, July 3, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Jermaine Womack.

The NOPD has not released any addititional information.

Anyone with information about this incident can call NOPD Homicide Section detectives at (504)-658-5300, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts