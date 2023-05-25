All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court, Isszvian Webb entered a not-guilty plea for three counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

On February 5, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department initiated a stop on a red Chevrolet Silverado on South 8th Street. During the traffic stop, Webb allegedly exited the vehicle and began shooting at authorities with an AR-15-style rifle.

Webb was chased by authorities on foot on South 10th Street and Dawnview Lane. Once Webb was on Dawnview Lane, he allegedly hid in the carport of a residence. Authorities were unable to locate Webb; however, they made contact with an informant who identified the individual inside the vehicle during the traffic stop.

Detectives were also advised that the iPhone located at the crime scene belonged to Webb and the informant identified Webb in a video that showed Webb allegedly selecting his ambush location.

On April 6, 2023, the Monroe Police Department observed a gold Chevy Suburban driving through a stop sign at the intersection of Bethune Street and Peters Street. Officers then conducted a traffic stop and observed several occupants in the vehicle.

According to officers, while commanding the occupants to exit the vehicle, they saw Webb. Reports claim, Webb climbed into the vehicle’s driver seat while the other occupant was exiting, placing the vehicle in reverse.

Webb allegedly backed into a patrol unit, endangering the officers as they used the vehicle for cover. Webb placed the vehicle into drive and began to travel towards Bethune, allegedly striking the patrol unit again, then proceeded to travel southbound on Bethune Street.

Webb traveled eastbound onto Thomas Street and accelerated up to a speed of 60 miles per hour. According to reports, he then traveled eastbound onto Conover Street, failed to stop at the stop sign located at the intersection of Burg Jones Lane and Conover Street, and struck a bicyclist traveling southbound within Burg Jones Lane.

Officers said, Webb jumped out of the moving vehicle at the intersection of Conover Street and Tripp Street. Webb then ran northbound through the field located in the 100 block of Tripp Street. The officers gave a clear and loud command to Webb, and he allegedly refused to stop.

When officers arrived at the field located behind the eastern portion of 20300 Short Thomas Street, Webb was arrested. According to officers, Webb stated the wrong name and would not provide his real name.

He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking. Upon arriving, officers were advised that the vehicle Webb was in possession of was reported stolen.

