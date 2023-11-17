NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 20-year-old man pled guilty to a series of New Orleans carjackings on Nov. 14.
According to U.S. Attorney Duane Evans, Kyren Washington was involved in five separate carjackings on Sept. 29, Oct. 2, Oct. 4, and an attempted carjacking on Oct. 10.
Court documents state that during his arrest, New Orleans police learned Washington had thrown away a Glock Model 22, .40 caliber and black backpack in the 1200 block of Poydras Avenue.
Police found the bag, a Smith & Wesson Model M&P9, nine-millimeter and Glock Model 19X, nine-millimeter firearms with a loaded magazine.
Washington faces the possibility of 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release for each count and a fine of $250,000.00.
Sentencing is set for Feb. 27, 2024.
