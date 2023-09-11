NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of a tourist in Uptown New Orleans in 2022.

The victim, 75-year-old David Sorenson, was in a room at a hotel in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue on Dec. 1, 2022, when he answered a knock on his door, according to reports from the New Orleans Police Department.

Investigators said the suspect, Martin Hurtado, had pulled the fire alarm in the hotel hallway to “simulate an emergency that would cause unsuspecting hotel guests to open the door when he knocked.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Sorenson unresponsive and suffering from trauma to his face caused by Hurtado, who was hiding in the hotel room’s bathroom.

On Monday, Sept. 11, Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams announced that Hurtado pleaded guilty to manslaughter, sparing Sorenson’s family the “emotional and stressful trial process.”

Williams also said the conviction should “send a resounding message to our community that we are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all who visit and reside in our beloved city.”

