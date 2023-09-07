NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Tennessee man pled guilty to possessing a machine gun on Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras this year.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Keaton Manghane, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was carrying a loaded handgun equipped with a Glock auto-sear on Bourbon Street on Mardi Gras Day. The auto-sear device turned the semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic machine gun.

The guilty plea was made in court on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana reports he could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the New Orleans Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts