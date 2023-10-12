COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A 39-year-old man has pleaded guilty to forcible rape on Thursday, Oct. 12, just days before his trial date.

St. Tammany Parish deputies began investigating Craig Cato in March 2021, after an adult victim reported incidents of sexual abuse that occurred when she was a child.

The victim told deputies that the abuse occurred from the time she turned five until she turned 12. The victim provided detectives with letters that Cato sent her apologizing for the abuse.

Cato faces 30 years in prison without parole.

His sentencing is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 16.

