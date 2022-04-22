NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man has pleaded guilty following the 2021 deadly stabbing of a New Orleans woman outside her home near Bayou St. John.

On Friday, April 22, 48-year-old Bryan Andry pleaded guilty to manslaughter and armed robbery in Orleans Parish court.

The case dates back to June 8, 2021, when NOPD responded to the 1500 block of N. Dorgenois Street for a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, police found 60-year-old Patricia Pollock suffering from multiple stab wounds. Pollock was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

Neighbors on the scene told WGNO that they believed Polluck was stabbed while being carjacked. This was confirmed by the NOPD when it was revealed the woman’s car was stolen from the scene. Her car was later found in Waggaman more than 2 weeks after the attack.

After spending multiple days on the run, Andry was arrested by the NOPD and U.S. Marshals on Friday, June 11. However, a closer look into Andry’s criminal record revealed a decades-long history with the law.

Prior to his 2021 arrest, Andry served a portion of 2020 in jail for several armed robberies, including an armed carjacking near Polluck’s home. He was also charged with felony possession of a firearm while in jail.

Previous reports show at the time of his incarceration prior to Pollock’s death, his bond was set at more than $200,000. The judge who set the bond was later unseated and his replacement granted the defense’s motion to reduce that amount to $95,000.

After bonding out of jail, Andry was ordered to wear an ankle monitor. Andry was later booked into and bonded out of Jefferson Parish, facing charges of driving a stolen car and possessing stolen goods.

It’s unclear if that monitor was working the day Pollock was murdered.

When arrested for Pollock’s death, Andry was charged with 2nd-degree murder and armed robbery. If convicted of 2nd-degree murder, Andry would have been sentenced to mandatory life in prison.

A representative from the Orleans Parish court told WGNO on Friday that Andry is now expected to get a maximum of 35 years due to Friday’s plea deal.

Andry’s sentencing is scheduled for May 13.