NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A third man pled guilty in connection to a 2020 shootout at the Jung Hotel in New Orleans.

The Office of United States District Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Brian Jacob, 23, of New Orleans, pled guilty to gun and drug charges.

His case stems from a gunfight that happened at the Jung Hotel on December 28, 2020. A group of men had attempted to rob a group of drug dealers who had “significant amounts” of marijuana.

According to investigators, more than 80 shots were fired and three people were wounded. A hotel security camera provided video surveillance used as evidence.

Jacob has been convicted of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute quantities of marijuana and federal charges of drug trafficking.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 19.

Two other individuals have also pled guilty to gun and drug charges in connection to the same incident.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.