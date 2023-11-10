SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell man has entered a guilty plea in the case of a 2018 killing of a man and woman in St. Tammany Parish.

According to the Office of District Attorney Warren Montgomery, 33-year-old Steven Lee Olivieri pled guilty to charges of manslaughter, obstruction of justice, being a felon in possession of a firearm and manufacturing of a bomb.

On Feb. 16, 2018, the mother of Raegan Day reported her daughter missing. She was last seen the day prior leaving Pearl River with a friend, Dustin Hartline.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began search efforts for Day and Hartline.

Through an investigation, detectives learned Day was in contact with Brittney Savell, who convinced Day and Hartline to pick her up for a potential drug purchase. Savell entered the vehicle and directed the two to an abandoned house near her home.

When they arrived, Jason Landry and Derrien Lemoine reportedly went outside with masks over their faces and guns in hand. They forced Day and Hartline out of the car and down a trail in a wooded area.

As they walked, Landry reportedly shot Hartline in the back of the head, killing him. Documents revealed that the gunshot reportedly scared Lemoine, and he fired his gun, hitting Landry in the foot.

Moments later, Landry shot Day in the back of her head, according to the district attorney’s report.

The two left the scene and went to Olivier’s home, told him what happened and went back to the wooded area to reportedly hide the bodies.

As they approached the scene, Olivieri and Lemoine noticed Day was still alive. Deputies say they reportedly ignored her calls for help and shot her in the head again, killing her.

The bodies were later moved and covered with debris. The .25 caliber used to kill Day was reportedly thrown into a nearby water pit.

Documents revealed Lemoine returned later that night and put both bodies in the back of Day’s Camaro. Olivieri reportedly followed him to the East Pearl River boat launch off Highway 90 and dumped the vehicle and bodies into the river.

The vehicle and bodies were found 18 days later, according to the district attorney’s office.

Olivieri now faces a sentence of 40 years in prison for manslaughter and 25 years for obstruction of justice to run concurrently.

Olivieri is the second suspect in the case to be sentenced.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories