KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Kenner Police Department reported a shooting that occurred at 3:15 a.m. on Sunday in the adjacent parking lot near a nightclub located at 3244 Georgia Avenue.

According to the police report, officers arrived at the Marzaj Cafe after receiving a 911 call in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, Kenner Police found a 27-year-old victim from Laplace with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police said the shooting was a result of an argument in an adjacent parking lot next to the parking lot of the nightclub. Both the suspect and the victim were initially inside the venue.

The alleged shooter claims the shooting was in self-defense after the victim pointed a gun towards him. The suspect had armed himself after feeling both he and his wife were in danger.

The suspect’s wife immediately called 911 to report the shooting and remained on scene with her husband. Both husband and wife fully cooperated with the investigation.

Two guns were recovered on the scene, one is believed to belong to the victim of the shooting.

The Kenner Police reported that there were several witnesses on scene who fled the parking lot at the time of the shooting and we are asking those witnesses to contact the KPD to assist in determining what exactly transpired in the parking lot.

The owner of the nightclub is assisting police with the investigation.

At this time, it is an ongoing investigation and no arrest have been made.