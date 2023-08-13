NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A car crash claimed the life of a man on Sunday, Aug. 13.
According to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on I-10 East at the Morrison Avenue exit..
Reports show a driver was headed east- bound when, he lost control of his vehicle, spun out of control striking the interstate wall.
The victim suffered multiple injuries and was died on the scene.
The man’s identity has not been released at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information that can assist in this investigation is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit investigators at 504-658-6205
Latest Posts:
- Pool have a ‘chlorine smell’? Don’t swim in it
- Map: These counties are home to the most excessive drinkers, study finds
- Man looses control of vehicle, strikes interstate wall
- Teachers to get $2K stipend approved by legislature LRTA president says, ‘do better’
- New hybrids and EVs fall below MSRP, despite ongoing new-car demand
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.