NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A car crash claimed the life of a man on Sunday, Aug. 13.

According to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on I-10 East at the Morrison Avenue exit..

Reports show a driver was headed east- bound when, he lost control of his vehicle, spun out of control striking the interstate wall.

The victim suffered multiple injuries and was died on the scene.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information that can assist in this investigation is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit investigators at 504-658-6205

