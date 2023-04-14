Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

RESERVE, La. (WGNO) — A Garyville man is behind bars after a shooting at an area convenience store killed one person and left two others wounded.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office says around midnight early Friday morning, detectives responded to a convenience store in the 3900 block of West Airline Highway in Reserve.

It was there that authorities found the body of a man who had been shot multiple times in the parking lot. The victim was later identified as 26-year-old Henry Melancon of Mt. Airy.

Two more gunshot victims were found behind the building: a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman. Both were transported to a local hospital by EMS.

We’re told the woman had a graze wound to her head and has since been released from the hospital. However, the man remains in critical condition after detectives say he was shot in the leg.

Shortly after the shooting, a 26-year-old man named Trajuan Dixon of Garyville appeared at the sheriff’s office and turned himself in, confessing to the shooting. However, the motive for the shooting was unclear.

Dixon was arrested and booked on both manslaughter and second-degree battery charges. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS or Captain Brandon Barlow at 504-494-2674.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward. Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories