NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A homicide investigation is underway after New Orleans Police say a man was shot dead Friday evening.

The NOPD reports that just after 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Toledano Street, the road that connects the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas.

When detectives arrived around 7:50, we’re told they discovered a man who had been shot. The victim was declared dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Details of how the shooting happened were unavailable in the early reports of the investigation. There is no information on a suspect or motive at this point.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available.

