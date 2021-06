THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal shooting on Sunday.

According to a report on the agency’s official Facebook page, LPSO detectives are investigating an incident on Hyland Drive in Thibodaux, La., that left one man dead.

There is no further information available at this time.

However, the LPSO wanted to remind the public that a cash reward of up to $1,000 is available through Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433 if information provided leads to an arrest.