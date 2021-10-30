Man killed in Terrytown shooting, Sheriff Lopinto reports

TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal shooting on the West Bank on Saturday evening. According to a report from Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the incident occurred in the 600 block of Farmington in Terrytown, La., just after 5 p.m.

The report claims a JPSO deputy heard multiple gunshots while patrollign near Farmington Place.

Upon arrival, the deputy found a man dead on the scene after suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.