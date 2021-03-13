Man killed in Marrero shooting

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred this morning in Marrero.
Just after 5 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Bonnie Ann Drive. According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, JPSO deputies located a male victim who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a residence.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.
There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.