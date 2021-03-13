Man killed in Marrero shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred this morning in Marrero.

Just after 5 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Bonnie Ann Drive.  According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, JPSO deputies located a male victim who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a residence.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News