NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a homicide that occurred in the in the 5200 block of North Rampart Street on Sunday.

Initial reports received at 10 p.m. indicate a male victim wounded by gunfire in the Lower Ninth Ward incident. The NOPD had already reported separate shootings in Central City earlier in the day for what has been violent day in the city.

The victim in this incident was pronounced deceased on scene.

No further information is available at this time.