NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is investigating a homicide that left a man dead in the Desire neighborhood on Monday, June 19.

NOPD officials said they responded to a call around 2:45 a.m. about a person who was shot in the 3100 block of Edith Weston Place. The victim, a 45-year-old man, was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide is currently under investigation and the NOPD has not released any additional information.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the NOPD Homicide Section detectives at (504)-658-5300, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

