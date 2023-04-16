HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Hammond on Saturday, April 15.
The sheriff’s office said Romero Watkins Jr., 26, was shot and killed at the intersection of Wardline Road and Durbin Road. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office said.
Chief Jimmy Travis is asking anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect to call the sheriff’s office at 985-345-6150. If a caller wants to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward.
