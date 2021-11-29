Man killed in fatal shooting on Chef Menteur, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a homicide by shooting that occurred in New Orleans East on Monday morning.

According to the report, Seventh District officers arrived at the scene located in the 9700 block of Chef Menteur Highway and found a male victim dead on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation.

There is no further informationation at this time.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.