Man killed in Algiers shooting, NOPD says

ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — The NOPD has reported a shooting which later was updated to a homicide on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 2200 block of Cobblestone Lane, which is deep in the heart of Algiers.

The report claims the crime happened around 4 p.m. after Fourth District officers were called to the location shortly thereafter.

Upon arrival, officers located man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where officials declared him deceased.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.