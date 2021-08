NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported homicide by shooting that occurred in the 2800 block of Magnolia Street on Saturday.

In a report received after 11 p.m., officers report that upon arrival at the scene of the incident a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the NOPD, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.