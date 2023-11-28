NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead near the Pines Village area on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

NOPD officials said initial reports show a man was shot in the 4400 block of Majestic Oaks Drive around 6:37 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

