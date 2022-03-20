NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in the 12900 block of Chef Menteur Highway and left one person dead on Saturday night.

According to an initial report, Seventh District officers responded to a call at 8:19 p.m. of a pedestrian struck at the New Orleans East location. Upon arrival, officers found an unknown male in the roadway with critical injuries.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene by Emergency Medical Service technicians.

The NOPD determined that the victim was walking in the exit lane of Interstate 510 onto Chef Menteur Highway eastbound when a vehicle exiting I-510 onto Chef Menteur Highway struck the victim and continued its travel eastbound.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.